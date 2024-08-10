DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Known for making the “experimental accessible”, Ben UFO is a British DJ, radio host and cofounder of the label Hessle Audio – home to artists such as Shanti Celeste, Pangaea and Call Super. His knowledge of multiple forms of bass music, from garage, jungle
We’ve finally managed to get legendary selector BEN UFO to play a summer rave at our tiny humble working men’s club, probably our biggest booking ever. You will never see a dj of this calibre in this environment again. Do not sleep on tickets!
