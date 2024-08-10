DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ben UFO

The Crescent
Sat, 10 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJYork
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Ben UFO

Known for making the “experimental accessible”, Ben UFO is a British DJ, radio host and cofounder of the label Hessle Audio – home to artists such as Shanti Celeste, Pangaea and Call Super. His knowledge of multiple forms of bass music, from garage, jungle Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

We’ve finally managed to get legendary selector BEN UFO to play a summer rave at our tiny humble working men’s club, probably our biggest booking ever. You will never see a dj of this calibre in this environment again. Do not sleep on tickets!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ouroboros.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ben UFO

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.