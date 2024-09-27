DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rare Americans

The Dome
Fri, 27 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Communion ONE presents

RARE AMERICANS

This is a 14+ event (under 18s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Communion ONE.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

