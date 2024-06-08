DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
House of Mars és una festa itinerant fundada per Arnau Obiols que s'ha anat celebrant en les ciutats de Barcelona, Madrid i Londres desde l'any 2012. El so d'aquestes nits abraça diferents vessants del house i el disco i ha comptat amb convidats internacio...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.