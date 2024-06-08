Top track

Ten City - All Loved Out

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House Of Mars: François K + Arnau Obiols

La Paloma
Sat, 8 Jun, 10:30 pm
PartyBarcelona
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ten City - All Loved Out
Got a code?

About

House of Mars és una festa itinerant fundada per Arnau Obiols que s'ha anat celebrant en les ciutats de Barcelona, Madrid i Londres desde l'any 2012. El so d'aquestes nits abraça diferents vessants del house i el disco i ha comptat amb convidats internacio...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por La Paloma.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arnau Obiols, François K

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
Event ends4:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.