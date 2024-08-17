DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RnB & Slow Jams - Cardiff

Tramshed
Sat, 17 Aug, 5:00 pm
PartyCardiff
£18.50
About

Following two sold out events, The RnB & Slow Jams experience heads to Tramshed for our return to Cardiff.

The hottest link-up since Destiny’s Child. @chuckieonline & @tazerblack host the RnB & Slow Jams Day Party. Expect to get caught up in your feelings...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by R&B Slow Jams Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Tramshed

Clare Rd, Cardiff CF11 6QP
Doors open5:00 pm
1000 capacity

