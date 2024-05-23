DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lounge Sessions: Anthony Romano, James Patterson, LEFTI

SILO Brooklyn
Thu, 23 May, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for another installment of Lounge Sessions! We look forward to an elevating musical journey provided by some of NY's finest DJs. Come prepared to dance, make a new friend, or just experience a fresh moment in time with some fellow music lovers. Fre...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & Lounge Sessions.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.