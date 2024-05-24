DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BLOCK PARTY 2 w/ EDDIE FOWLKES, JOHN "Jammin" Collins & More!

The Skip
Fri, 24 May, 4:00 pm
PartyDetroit
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

THE DANCE PARTY RETURNS TO THE BELT!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Skip.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Skip

1234 The Belt, Detroit, Michigan 48226, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

