Top track

Nilüfer Yanya - Baby Blu

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nilüfer Yanya

Phoenix Concert Theatre
Sat, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$39.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nilüfer Yanya - Baby Blu
Got a code?

About Nilüfer Yanya

Nilüfer Yanya’s songwriting is as nimble as it gets – just listen to the key changes in “midnight sun” or the propulsive breakbeat backbone on “the dealer” if you need proof. The songs are standouts from her 2022 album PAINLESS, which she wrote with this g Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Nilüfer Yanya

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lutalo, Nilüfer Yanya

Venue

Phoenix Concert Theatre

410 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, Ontario M4X 1K2, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.