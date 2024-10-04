Top track

A Forest

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dancing Ferret Concerts Presents: Clan of Xymox

Underground Arts
Fri, 4 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$44.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

A Forest
Got a code?

About

Dancing Ferret Concerts Presents:

Clan of Xymox with Curse Mackey & Sine at Underground Arts

Friday, October 4, 2024

Doors: 8:00 PM | Show: 8:30 PM

21+

Visit https://undergroundarts.org for venue details including how to get here, parking, FAQ, UA Mer...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Arts Bar Management LLC
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Clan of Xymox, Curse Mackey, Sine

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.