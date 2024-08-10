Top track

Sonic Reducer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dead Boys

Lido
Sat, 10 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€26.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sonic Reducer
Got a code?

About

Stiv Bators, Cheetah Chrome, Jimmy Zero, Johnny Blitz und Jeff Magnum waren noch als Frankenstein unterwegs, als die Band aus Cleveland durch ihren Freund Joey Ramone einen Gig im bekannten Punkrock-Club CBGB in Manhatten bekamen. Dort traten sie zum erste...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Lido Kultur- & Veranstaltungs GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dead Boys

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.