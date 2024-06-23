Top track

GANA ENTRADAS: Pyramid Ibiza by Bershka Music

Amnesia Ibiza
Sun, 23 Jun, 11:00 pm
PartyIbiza
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Participa en el sorteo y gana 2 entradas para Pyramid en Amnesia Ibiza el próximo 23 de Junio, gracias a Bershka Music. Para poder participar y asistir al evento, el usuario acepta expresamente los T&Cs y la política de privacidad del evento disponible aqu...

Este es un evento 18+
Organizado por BERSHKA MUSIC.
Venue

Amnesia Ibiza

Carretera Ibiza a San Antonio, Km 5, Ibiza
Doors open11:00 pm

