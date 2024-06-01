DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ali di cenere

Tempio del Futuro Perduto
Sat, 1 Jun, 9:00 pm
ArtMilano
€10
Ingresso con tessera Tempio del Futuro Perduto.

“ALI DI CENERE - if you never see me do I still exist?” è un viaggio attraverso la vita sognata delle falene, che materiche e impalpabili costruiscono mondi di luce e di notte fra giochi segreti e storie...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Movement APS.

Tempio del Futuro Perduto

Via Luigi Nono 7, 20154 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open9:00 pm

