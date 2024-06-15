DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Eclectrik! Club Night

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 15 Jun, 10:45 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

⚡ Eclectrik! resident DJ Jason Leung will be joined by special guest Andrew Ibi - expect a dancefloor-friendly selection of House, Jazz, Afrobeat, Latin Rhythms & Funk till late ⚡

RSVP for your free ticket, £6 OTD.

Entry subject to venue capacity, last...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open10:45 pm
120 capacity

