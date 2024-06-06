DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ai margini accadono cose

mosso
Thu, 6 Jun, 2:30 pm
TalkMilano
About

AI MARGINI ACCADONO COSE

Tavola rotonda sullo spettacolo dal vivo nelle periferie delle città metropolitane

In collaborazione con C.Re.S.Co. e Ateatro

Un pomeriggio di riflessione su quello che da tempo sta accadendo, nell’ambito delle arti performative...

Aperto a chiunque
Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Venue

mosso

Via Angelo Mosso, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open2:00 pm

