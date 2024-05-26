Top track

DLT Bank Holiday - Malta Send Off

Boxpark Croydon
Sun, 26 May, 4:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £30.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get ready for your bank holiday weekend with our DLT Bank Holiday special, as we embark on our last stop on the Road to Malta and our official send off party!

Throughout the day there’ll be multiple food spots and places to chill and vibes throughout the...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by DLT.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 1 hour of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Boxpark Croydon

99 George St, London CR0 1LD, UK
Doors open4:00 pm

