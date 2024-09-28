Top track

Nilüfer Yanya - Baby Blu

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WXPN Welcomes: Nilüfer Yanya

Underground Arts
Sat, 28 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$33.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nilüfer Yanya - Baby Blu
Got a code?

About

WXPN Welcomes:

Nilüfer Yanya with Lutalo + Eliza McLamb at Underground Arts

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM

21+

Visit https://undergroundarts.org for venue details including how to get here, parking, FAQ, UA Merch, Private...

This is a 21+ event
WXPN Welcomes:
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nilüfer Yanya, Lutalo, Eliza McLamb

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.