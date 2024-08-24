Top track

Cartilage Casanova/Witchhands/Part Weapon

Skylark Lounge
Sat, 24 Aug, 8:00 pm
$14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cartilage Casanova

with Witch Hands and Part Weapon

Darkwave / Coldwave Electronic duo creating dismal dance-floor tracks that is sure to make even the most rigor mortis ridden corpses move their bodies.

Doors at 8:00, show at 9:00

$12 adv/$15 dos...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

