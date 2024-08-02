DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Black Sheep Collective

DROM
Fri, 2 Aug, 10:30 pm
$11.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Black Sheep Collective is a new NYC-based DJ collective envisioned to you by anu, ZEM, and AMLA.DHAS. Inspired by global sounds such as Hindustani/Carnatic, Turkish, Tamil, Arab, and Afro origins, they work to blend these sounds with house, techno, and...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

