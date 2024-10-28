Top track

Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin

MOTH Club
Mon, 28 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.18

About

​​Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin is a Dublin-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. His musical roots are in sean-nós singing – the style of his father – and he grew up listening to the likes of Sorcha Ní Ghuairim, Seán ‘ac Dhonncha, Colm Ó Caoidheáin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Broadside Hacks.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

