Blackened Sun

Get The Shot

Backstage by the Mill
Tue, 19 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€30.30

Blackened Sun
About

Get The Shot joue un hardcore fougueux et efficace, teinté du désespoir de la jeunesse qu’ils représentent. Animés par leur intégrité et leurs convictions, les canadiens mettent dans leur musique toute leur rage et leur colère à l’encontre de la dureté de...

Tout public
Présenté par Opus Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hard Mind, Get The Shot

Venue

Backstage by the Mill

92 Bis Bd de Clichy, Paris 75018
Doors open7:00 pm

