Symphonie Pacifique

Greg Foat & Ayo Salawu ft. Joe Armon-Jones

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 6 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Greg Foat is one of the UK’s leading jazz pianists, composers and music producers.

Greg’s worked with a diverse selection of musicians, including Bob Lind, Moses Boyd, Gigi Masin, Curtis Lundy, Rita Ora, Wendy James, Questlove and The Kooks.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Lineup

Greg Foat, Ayo Salawu, Joe Armon-Jones

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

