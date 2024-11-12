DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
6:30 pm Doors // 7:30 pm Music
All Ages
Ticket purchases are final and non-refundable
La Doña makes her first Minneapolis appearance in su...
Unfortunately, we do not have a daytime box office operation so online is the only way to purchase tickets.
There is a small (8-9 spaces) parking lot across the street from the theater that fills up quickly. All other nearby parking is street parking and is free of charge.
For accessible seating, email info@theparkwaytheater.com and state what show you wish to attend and what accommodations will be needed.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.