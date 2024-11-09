Top track

Las Dianas - Me jode

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Las Dianas en MAZO

El Sol
Sat, 9 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Las Dianas - Me jode
Got a code?

About

Las Dianas es un combo de punk pop de Granada lleno de frescura, naturalidad y juventud. Todo lo interesante que pueda decirse sobre ellas está aún por venir, pero lo que realmente importa es lo que Las Dianas tienen que decir. Y esto ya puede escucharse....

Todas las edades
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Las Dianas

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.