Top track

Jazz on the Autobahn

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Felice Brothers (Matinee)

Strange Brew
Sat, 9 Nov, 3:00 pm
GigsBristol
£25.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jazz on the Autobahn
Got a code?

About

Crosstown Concerts presents

The Felice Brothers Matinee

14+ (U18s accompanied by an adult 1:1 ratio)
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Felice Brothers

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.