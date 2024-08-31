Top track

Eurythmics & Farruko - Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) / Pepas (SpydaT.E.K Edit)

Adobo Day Party: San Francisco

El Rio
Sat, 31 Aug, 3:00 pm
PartySan Francisco
$23

About

Adobo DMV brings its distinct East Coast flavor over to The Bay Area for a Day Party at the best patio in San Francisco!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by ADOBO DMV.
Lineup

SpydaT.E.K, Pedro Night

Venue

El Rio

3158 Mission Street, San Francisco, California 94110, United States
Doors open3:00 pm
700 capacity

