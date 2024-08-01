DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

1-800-BUKKAKE - Lil Bukkake + Fayxka

Musicbox Lisboa
Thu, 1 Aug, 11:59 pm
DJLisbon
€12.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Lil Bukkake é uma palhaça profissional que está à espera do asteróide que nos levará a todos. Enquanto espera, ela apresenta visuais incríveis e conta histórias através da música. Exploradora de diferentes géneros e sons, nunca se sabe o que se vai encontr...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open11:59 pm

