ORTIGA - A Nosa Verbena

Ortiga en MAZO

El Sol
Fri, 21 Feb 2025, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

ORTIGA - A Nosa Verbena
Referente alternativa de la recuperación del sonido de verbena y de la reivindicación de géneros como el merengue, la cumbia o el electro-latina desde una mirada contemporánea; ORTIGA es uno de los embajadores subterráneos de una fusión que derriba géneros...

Todas las edades
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ortiga

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

