Reflections: Caterina Barbieri + KMRU

Epiphany Center for the Arts
Tue, 24 Sept, 7:00 pm
$47.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

REFLECTIONS presents Italian composer Caterina Barbieri in a night of spellbinding sonic intensity at this historic former church. She’s joined by opener KMRU on a consciousness-altering ambient set, with immersive visuals by Berlin-based designer MF...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Reflections & EBP
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Caterina Barbieri, KMRU

Venue

Epiphany Center for the Arts

201 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60607, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
700 capacity

