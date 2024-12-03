DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Joe Marler presents ‘Things People Did’

The Clapham Grand
Tue, 3 Dec, 6:30 pm
PodcastLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DOORS 6:30PM

Inspired by their hugely popular podcast ‘Things People Do’, Joe Marler and Tom Fordyce are recording episodes in front of a live audience at London’s iconic Clapham Grand.

18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Joe Marler

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

