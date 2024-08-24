Top track

Victony - Soweto

POOL PARTY GIRLS ONLY - MONTPELLIER

L'Entrepôt Beach
Sat, 24 Aug, 9:00 pm
PartyMontpellier
€12.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Plus besoin de prendre l’avion pour Miami, Cancun ou Marrakech ! Le paradis est juste là, à deux pas de Montpellier, avec La Bringue ! 💦🎉

Imagine-toi, les pieds dans l'eau, allongée sur un transat ou sur une bouée dans la piscine, sirotant ton cocktail...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Bringue et Girls in Lyon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

L'Entrepôt Beach

Allée De La Calade, 34970 Lattes, France
Doors open9:00 pm

