Michael + A'Bear & Chum

Moor Beer Vaults
Fri, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Michael + A'Bear & Chum

October 18th - Moor Beer Vaults

Tickets £13 / 7:30pm

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Michael, A'Bear, Chum and 1 more

Venue

Moor Beer Vaults

71 Enid Street, Southwark, London, SE16 3SG, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

