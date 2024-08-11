Top track

Theory of Relativity - Mixed

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sundays w/ Z.I.P.P.O, Hiver, Nicola Conte

Maka Club
Sun, 11 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJTorre Canne
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Theory of Relativity - Mixed
Got a code?

About

Sundays @ Maka Club

w/ Z.I.P.P.O, Nicola Conte, Hiver

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Maka Srl.

Lineup

Z.I.P.P.O, Nicola Conte, Hiver

Venue

Maka Club

Via Eroi del Mare, 1, 72016 Torre Canne BR, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.