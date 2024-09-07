DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Max White, Oh Imanuela, Anthony Hughes, To Life

Mascara Bar
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Max White

Alternative-pop artist Max White found some success after his debut EP ‘IMAGINE’ was followed by a massive UK & Ireland tour supporting Rag’n’bone Man & a UK headline tour of his own- an extremely notable achievement as an unsigned & self-manage...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Max White, Oh Imanuela, Anthony Hughes

Venue

72 Stamford Hill, Stoke Newington, London N16 6XS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

