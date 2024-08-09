Top track

Zoe Zett & Druckvoll - Suspicious

ZOE ZETT - all night long (birthday special)

Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Fri, 9 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyWiesbaden
€8.50

About

(Hard)Techno Party im KESSELHAUS
#BirthdaySpecial

ZOE ZETT ist aus der Frankfurter Clubszene mittlerweile nicht mehr wegzudenken. Die musikalische Reise der gebürtigen Frankfurterin begann mit ihren ersten Gigs für das WEAREONE Kollektiv. Mittlerweil*****...

Einlass ab 18 Jahren!
Präsentiert von Zoe Zett & Schlachthof Wiesbaden.
Lineup

Venue

Schlachthof Wiesbaden

Murnaustraße 1, 65189 Wiesbaden, Germany
Doors open10:00 pm

