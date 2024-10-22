Top track

Tunnel

Minami Deutsch, Funscreen

The Coast
Tue, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsFort Collins
$23.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Minami Deutsch

Signed to the Guruguru Brain indie label founded by Kikagaku Moyo bandmates Go Kurosawa and Tomo Katsurada, Tokyo’s Minami Deutsch (Japanese for south Germany) flavour their ambient krautrock with elements of psych rock and minimal techno.

Event information

Minami Deutsch/南ドイツ was formed by Kyotaro Miula (guitar, vocals, synthesizer) in Tokyo in 2014. The band members being self-professed “repetition freaks” who heavily listen to minimal techno.

All Ages, U18 Requires Parent or Guardian
Presented by Aggie Theatre
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Minami Deutsch

Venue

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

