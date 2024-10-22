DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Signed to the Guruguru Brain indie label founded by Kikagaku Moyo bandmates Go Kurosawa and Tomo Katsurada, Tokyo’s Minami Deutsch (Japanese for south Germany) flavour their ambient krautrock with elements of psych rock and minimal techno.
Minami Deutsch/南ドイツ was formed by Kyotaro Miula (guitar, vocals, synthesizer) in Tokyo in 2014. The band members being self-professed “repetition freaks” who heavily listen to minimal techno.
