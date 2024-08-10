DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Today is the Day

Lucky 13 Saloon
Sat, 10 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Today is the Day with special guest

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Lucky 13 Saloon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Today is the Day

Venue

Lucky 13 Saloon

644 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, New York 11217, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.