Phantomn / Glitter Your Mama / Marc Newby

The Smokehouse
Fri, 6 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsIpswich
From £5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Phantomn headline The Smokehouse on Friday 6th September with support from Glitter Your Mama and Marc Newby.

This is an 14+ event. 14-15s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Sounds East CIC
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Smokehouse

International House, 6 South St, Ipswich IP1 3NU, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
70 capacity

