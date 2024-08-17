DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Monsters, Inc. (2001)

The Parkway Theater
Sat, 17 Aug, 1:00 pm
FilmMinneapolis
From $6.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Pixar Matinees at The Parkway!

Saturday, August 17, 2024

12 pm Doors // 1 pm Movie

  • ADVANCE: $5 (+taxes/fees) Under Age 13 // $7 (+taxes/fees) Age 13 & Up
  • AT THE DOOR: $8 (+taxes/fees included) Under Age 13 // $10 (+taxes/fees inclu**...
This is an all ages event
Presented by Parkway Theater.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

FAQs

Can I purchase advance tickets in person at The Parkway?

Unfortunately, we do not have a daytime box office operation so online is the only way to purchase tickets.

Can I buy a child ticket and an adult ticket in the same transaction?

Unfortunately, different ticket types need to be purchased in separate transactions. We apologize for the inconvenience.

What is parking like near the theater?

There is a small (8-9 spaces) parking lot across the street from the theater that fills up quickly. All other nearby parking is street parking and is free of charge.

How do I purchase accessibility tickets?

For accessible seating, email info@theparkwaytheater.com and state what show you wish to attend and what accommodations will be needed.

