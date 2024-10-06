Top track

Airiel + Mint Field w/ Estrella Del Sol

Sleeping Village
Sun, 6 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsChicago
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$16 Adv + Fees | 21+

Active since the late 90's, the Chicago-based group's lush washes of effects-heavy guitars and yearning vocals recall U.K. shoegaze acts like Kitchens of Distinction and Ride, and American indie songwriters like Bob Mould.  The group...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

