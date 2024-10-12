DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fell Out Boy & The Black Charade (Edinburgh)

La Belle Angèle
Sat, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The UK's premiere Fall Out Boy & My Chemical Romance cover bands are coming to Edinburgh!

After sell out nights around the country we will be bringing these 2 incredible cover bands to La Belle Angele for a very special night of live music. Expect to hear...

14+, Under 16's must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Alternative Anthems.
La Belle Angèle

11 Hastie's Close, Edinburgh EH1 1HJ
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

