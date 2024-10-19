DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Reggae star Kabaka Pyramid pairs his mellow rhythms with an empowering approach to lyricism, from anti-capitalist anthems to tracks opposing violence and centring spiritual growth. He began songwriting as a child in Kingston, rewriting verses for popular r
Read more
Auteur compositeur révolutionnaire du genre avec une signature musicale qui lui est propre, c’est grâce à ce mix de reggae et de hip-hop que Kabaka Pyramid fait partie des heureux élus à avoir été récompensé aux Grammy Award.
Natif de Kingston, né Keron S...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.