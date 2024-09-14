DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Oh, Belfast. This September, we return to the city that birthed some of our most unruly BR moments to date. Saddle up for an open-air day session with a mammoth—soon to be announced—roster of house & techno.
Pre-sale tickets sold out in a flash, sign up f...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.