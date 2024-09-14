DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boiler Room: Belfast

Belfast venue TBA
Sat, 14 Sept, 1:00 pm
DJBelfast
From £37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Oh, Belfast. This September, we return to the city that birthed some of our most unruly BR moments to date. Saddle up for an open-air day session with a mammoth—soon to be announced—roster of house & techno.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Boiler Room

Venue

Belfast venue TBA

Belfast, Northern Ireland
Doors open1:00 pm

