ArcTanGent 2025 - Weekend

Fernhill Farm
14 Aug - 17 Aug 2025
GigsBristol
About

ArcTanGent is a critically acclaimed independent festival and since 2013 we’ve been delivering line-ups you won’t find anywhere else on Earth.

This is an all ages event (U18s to be accompanied by an adult 18+).
Presented by ArcTanGent.
Venue

Fernhill Farm

Compton Martin, Bristol BS40 6LD, UK
