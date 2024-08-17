DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pam Reyes / Dwight Smith / Little Mazarn

Radio Coffee & Beer (South)
Sat, 17 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pam Reyes is an independent singer-songwriter based in Austin, Texas by way of Queens, New York. Pam writes songs to make sense of the world around her and to understand her many identities. As a first-generation immigrant, recently naturalized American ci...

All Ages
Presented by Radio Coffee & Beer

Lineup

Venue

Radio Coffee & Beer (South)

4204 Menchaca Road, Austin, Texas 78704, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.