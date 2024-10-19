DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Marie Naffah

EartH
Sat, 19 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

London-based Marie Naffah fuses classic storytelling (inspired by the likes of Bob Dylan, The Beatles & Joni Mithcell) with modern moments striking the perfect balance of modernity and nostalgia.

If you have a...

Presented by Communion ONE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.