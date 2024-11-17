Top track

The Spanish Takeover presents: Gloosito + JayDime

Colours Hoxton
Sun, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is proud to announce the first edition of "The Spanish Takeover," featuring Madrid trap star Gloosito. He will be supported by collaborator JayDime and the show will be opened by London's very own Pobrediablo and Big Tega.

Known for his relaxed a...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

JayDime, Gloosito

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

