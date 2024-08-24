Top track

Car Boot Sale - Headhouse

Flashback Records: Car Boot Sale, Bukky, saam jk

The George Tavern
Sat, 24 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fronted by Jaques Fugee, Car Boot Sale has built a self-proclaimed 'soulful cut' from reliable building blocks, contemplating one of their most urgent problems: unrequited love. The five-piece band offers an indie introspection that captures youthfulness a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Flashback Records.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bukky, Car Boot Sale

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

