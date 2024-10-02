DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

How Trauma Affects the Body: The Psychosomatic Nature of Trauma

Brighthelm Centre
Wed, 2 Oct, 7:00 pm
TalkBrighton
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Trauma and its related symptoms are not all ‘just in your head’! Recent studies indicate that the effects of trauma on the body are often overlooked. Undergoing traumatic stress greatly impacts the body: trauma not only significantly affects most psycholog...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
Brighthelm Centre

Brighthelm Church & Community Centre, North Rd, Brighton BN1 1YD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
360 capacity

