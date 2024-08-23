DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PONT NEUF • IN HOUSE WE TRUST — Summer Edition

Le Mazette
Fri, 23 Aug, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

✦ Pont Neuf Records presents In House We Trust ✦

𝗜𝗡 𝗛𝗢𝗨𝗦𝗘 𝗪𝗘 𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗦𝗧 est la nouvelle série événementielle de Pont Neuf Records. Des soirées immersives où la danse reprend sa place centrale : pastilles sur les téléphones, DJ booth central, des...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.