Blue Bendy

The Lexington
Thu, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Support act(s): tbc

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blue Bendy

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity
Accessibility information

