Amira Wang - Werk It

Amira Wang presents... Titties & Tequila Festival

Lemonad(e) Park
Sat, 31 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
Amira Wang - Werk It
About

A Body positive “GIRLS GIRL” event. At Titties & Tequila you can expect to see everyone expressing & celebrating their bodies freely some with tops on & some just with Pasties on.

We also give out free tequila shots to patrons over 21 who collet 5x Wang B...

MUST BE 21+
Presented by Amira Wang
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amira Wang

Venue

Lemonad(e) Park

1628 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64102, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

